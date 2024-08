Owners are called through: “Is your dog still alive?”

Many dog owners' phones will soon be ringing: What breed is your four-legged friend exactly? And is your pet still alive? Owners will then have to answer these questions. The reason is the new Dog Ownership Act, which comes into force on December 1. It also includes a new Upper Austria-wide dog register, which is intended to facilitate the transfer of information between municipalities, for example when owners move house. In a letter, the state now recommends that local authorities update any unclear data.