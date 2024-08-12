Why there are so many hornets and wasps this year

Lavender scent for self-protection

But it's easy to protect yourself, especially in your own garden. It often helps to place a piece of apple or a glass of raspberry juice at the other end of the property to lure the animals away from the dining table. A fake nest made of plastic or even a paper bag can also deter new arrivals. The same goes for the scent of lemons, cloves or lavender. If you do come into direct contact with a hornet, the rule is: "Don't flail around, but slowly push it away with your hand," explains Gepp.