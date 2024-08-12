How to protect yourself
Why there are so many hornets and wasps this year
Hornets and wasps seem to feel particularly at home in Styria this year. While many private individuals are afraid, conservationists point to the ecological benefits of the animals. But why is this year such a strong wasp year? And what is the best way to protect yourself against the animals?
Styria is facing a year rich in hornets. What is already noticeable in Upper and Lower Austria will soon continue here: "This year, the animals have the advantage that the fruit trees are shedding a lot," explains Johannes Gepp, President of the Styrian Nature Conservation Association. The mild spring also played into their hands.
Plenty of food supply
For nature to run its course, "the weather and food have to be right, among other things", says Gepp. For example, only hornet queens survive the winter months, as they first have to rebuild their so-called "state" in the spring.
It would be a disaster for beekeepers if the Asian hornet were to spread here!
Johannes Gepp, Naturschutzbund
In the form of a hornet's nest, it can certainly cause trouble: "Almost every house has a wasp's nest in the attic, and perhaps one in five has a hornet's nest." Specialist companies can relocate them - in the event of an acute threat, the fire department can intervene, according to the provincial association.
However: "For ecologically-minded people, they are little helpers from nature. They are very useful animals," says Gepp. For example, native hornets kill flies and mosquitoes and feed their flight muscles to their larvae as protein-rich food. They are one of two hornet species that belong to the group of true wasps.
Asian hornet new to Austria
However, Gepp sees a danger in the second species - the Asian hornet, of which a specimen was found in Austria for the first time this year. It is relatively small, almost black and is known for killing honey bees. "If it spreads, it would be a real disaster for beekeepers," says Gepp.
Lavender scent for self-protection
But it's easy to protect yourself, especially in your own garden. It often helps to place a piece of apple or a glass of raspberry juice at the other end of the property to lure the animals away from the dining table. A fake nest made of plastic or even a paper bag can also deter new arrivals. The same goes for the scent of lemons, cloves or lavender. If you do come into direct contact with a hornet, the rule is: "Don't flail around, but slowly push it away with your hand," explains Gepp.
Hornets are considered to be gentle giants among insects - they can only react to light sources with confusion or aggression. In exceptional cases, the nature conservationist grants an "exception to eliminate" in the case of allergy sufferers or small children. However, killing them for no reason is prohibited. In the event of a sting - which is known to be very painful - cold water, an anti-allergic agent or an electronic pen that can neutralize the poison are recommended.
Emergency doctors are constantly on call this summer because of insect bites. The number of patients in Styrian hospitals is also rising due to such cases; allergic reactions can cause life-threatening swelling of the airways.
Why are there so many wasps around this year? Biologist Melanie Saxinger explains it like this: "Queens start laying their first eggs in spring. There are often still cold periods, which causes some to die off. Due to the mild spring, the majority of the nests remained intact this year." This is why the wasp colonies are larger this year.
Generally speaking, the wasp population peaks in midsummer, so the particularly agonizing time will soon be over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
