Thousands of Serbs protest against lithium mining

Nationwide traffic blockades announced

The Ministry of the Interior and the public prosecutor's office called for calm protests. The organizers of the association "We will not give up the Jadar Valley", Zlatko Kokanovic and Nebojsa Petrovic, were quoted in the afternoon in the news service BIA, where they were informed that the possible traffic blockades would be illegal. Their association had announced 40 days ago that it would undertake nationwide traffic blockades if the lithium mining process was not stopped by the authorities by Saturday.