Mine planned
Thousands of Serbs protest against lithium mining
Several thousand people gathered on Terazije Square in Belgrade on Saturday evening to protest against government plans to build a lithium mine in the Jadar Valley near Loznica in western Serbia. "They will not mine" and "betrayal" were shouted by participants in response to the plans.
The protest rally, organized by various environmental organizations, followed rallies by lithium opponents in around 50 cities and towns in recent weeks. According to earlier announcements by President Aleksandar Vucic, the mine is due to start operations in 2028 and produce 58,000 tons of lithium annually. The mine planned by the Rio Tinto Group is to be built in an agricultural region.
Nationwide traffic blockades announced
The Ministry of the Interior and the public prosecutor's office called for calm protests. The organizers of the association "We will not give up the Jadar Valley", Zlatko Kokanovic and Nebojsa Petrovic, were quoted in the afternoon in the news service BIA, where they were informed that the possible traffic blockades would be illegal. Their association had announced 40 days ago that it would undertake nationwide traffic blockades if the lithium mining process was not stopped by the authorities by Saturday.
Before the rally on Saturday, Kokanovic did not want to reveal to the media where the traffic blockades planned by his association would take place. However, he hinted that they would begin on Sunday at three or five locations in Belgrade and extend inland on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
