Ball fever in Tyrol: Little kickers conquer the pitch

Healthy eating has top priority

During the lunch break, there is freshly prepared food and various games every day. In the afternoon, a healthy snack awaits the hungry athletes. "When it comes to food, we try to find a balance between healthy and tasty for the children. It's important that the children have enough energy for the afternoon session after the lunch break," explains organizer Andreas Schiener. 15 coaches and supervisors look after the children's well-being every day. "It's very special to look into the smiling faces of the young athletes after winning," says coach David Bucher.