Popular soccer camps

Ball fever in Tyrol: Little kickers conquer the pitch

Nachrichten
11.08.2024 17:00

Whether dribbling, passing or kicking - they sweat and laugh here. Didi Constantini's camps are a huge success. Ex-professional Andreas Schiener also explains in an interview what is important.

With beaming faces and full of enthusiasm, around 130 football-loving children aged between six and 14 storm onto the sports field in Oberperfuss.

It is the fifth of a total of six soccer camps organized by coaching legend Didi Constantini and ex-professional Andreas Schiener. Twice a day, the boys and girls put their ball skills to the test, but there is no shortage of fun.

Full focus during the various exercises...
Full focus during the various exercises...
(Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)
...including exercises with and without the ball...
...including exercises with and without the ball...
(Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)
...and also a hurdle race.
...and also a hurdle race.
(Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)
Eyes always on the ball.
Eyes always on the ball.
(Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)
In view of the hot temperatures over the past few days, numerous hydration breaks are essential.
In view of the hot temperatures over the past few days, numerous hydration breaks are essential.
(Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)

Healthy eating has top priority
During the lunch break, there is freshly prepared food and various games every day. In the afternoon, a healthy snack awaits the hungry athletes. "When it comes to food, we try to find a balance between healthy and tasty for the children. It's important that the children have enough energy for the afternoon session after the lunch break," explains organizer Andreas Schiener. 15 coaches and supervisors look after the children's well-being every day. "It's very special to look into the smiling faces of the young athletes after winning," says coach David Bucher.

Zitat Icon

It's very exhausting, but super cool, my favorite part is the matches, especially when we win!

Lorenz vom FC Sellraintal

"Very exhausting, but also super cool!"
The young players are challenged on the pitch and emulate their role models. "My favorite player is Messi, because he's the best in the world," says Lionel from Oberperfuss. Lorenz plays for FC Sellraintal and is enthusiastic: "It's very exhausting, but super cool, I like the matches best, especially when we win!"

The camps are available for all ability levels, from beginners to experienced club players. In addition, a support fund was set up on Didi Constantini's initiative with the help of sponsors to enable players with limited financial resources to take part.

„Krone“-Interview
„Für uns ist Spaß das Wichtigste“

"Krone": What does a typical day at the camp look like?
Andreas Schiener: Training starts at 9.30 am in the center circle with a joint welcome. Then we train until 12 noon and then have lunch. The second session starts at 2 pm and lasts until 4 pm.

Zitat Icon

The focus is already on soccer-specific movements. But we also do lots of competitions and games, which the children love.

Ex-Profi Andreas Schiener

What are the goals of the soccer camp?
For us, fun is the most important thing, the children should have a great week. In the best case scenario, a child gets a taste for playing soccer and then joins a club themselves. The days are also a very good opportunity to make new friends.

What components should not be missing from a training session?
The focus is on soccer-specific movements. But we also have lots of competitions and games, which the children love.

Where do your camps take place every year?
We have six camps this year. We always start in Sölden, followed by Ischgl, Ehrwald, Pfunds, Oberperfuss and Imst. The biggest one is in Oberperfuss.

Sebastian Meinert/David Rosenkranz, Kronen Zeitung

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
