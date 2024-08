“Sometimes I would like to have more money in my account”

Claudia Klimt-Weithaler is particularly cheerful on this sunny morning. "A day that starts with yoga can only be good," she says and laughs. The Styrian KPÖ leader is wearing comfortable sportswear, holding a bottle of water in her left hand and a cigarette in her right. One of the few vices, as she says herself, that has remained after her burn-out almost two years ago. With her friend and yoga teacher Christa, she now heads to the Burggarten in Graz for some summer outdoor exercise.