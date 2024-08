Military dogs are at home in Kaisersteinbruch

Military dog training has a long tradition in Austria. Already in the K.&K. Monarchy at the beginning of the First World War, the great benefits of service dogs were recognized. By the end of the war, around 2000 military dogs were in the service of the Emperor. On June 15, 1964, the former military dog squadron was set up under the leadership of the Bruckneudorf Fortress Command. Thanks to its great work since then, MilHuz Kaisersteinbruch has also received great international recognition. Training support for Ghana has been in place since 2018. The aim is to support the establishment of a competence center for service dogs in West Africa.