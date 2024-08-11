Unfair treatment in holiday jobs! What to do?

Constant overtime, tasks that were not agreed and far too little money! Young people have to put up with a lot in the course of holiday jobs or internships - probably least of all money. Although in most cases this is not the primary motivation anyway. Many need this "working time" as proof for school or university and should therefore be paid accordingly for the work they do. The case of a 17-year-old girl has shown that this is not always the case. The student only received a 150 euro voucher for four weeks of work at a building company in Steyr, as we reported. The reason: the work was for training purposes and was not for the benefit of the company.