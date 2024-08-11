Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" uncovers:

Unfair treatment in holiday jobs! What to do?

Nachrichten
11.08.2024 10:00

No money, unsuitable tasks, overtime - young people are often exploited when working in the summer. The "Krone" reveals.

comment0 Kommentare

Constant overtime, tasks that were not agreed and far too little money! Young people have to put up with a lot in the course of holiday jobs or internships - probably least of all money. Although in most cases this is not the primary motivation anyway. Many need this "working time" as proof for school or university and should therefore be paid accordingly for the work they do. The case of a 17-year-old girl has shown that this is not always the case. The student only received a 150 euro voucher for four weeks of work at a building company in Steyr, as we reported. The reason: the work was for training purposes and was not for the benefit of the company.

What are their rights, what are their obligations?

An occasion for the "Krone" to report on similar cases. What rights do interns have and what obligations can they be expected to fulfill? Can you be dismissed simply because you are on sick leave? But also: What options does a company have if it takes on an intern who doesn't lift a finger? We are looking for experiences from our readers.

Send us your experiences of holiday jobs and internships to: ooe@kronenzeitung.at (subject: Internship)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf