"Krone" uncovers:
Unfair treatment in holiday jobs! What to do?
No money, unsuitable tasks, overtime - young people are often exploited when working in the summer. The "Krone" reveals.
Constant overtime, tasks that were not agreed and far too little money! Young people have to put up with a lot in the course of holiday jobs or internships - probably least of all money. Although in most cases this is not the primary motivation anyway. Many need this "working time" as proof for school or university and should therefore be paid accordingly for the work they do. The case of a 17-year-old girl has shown that this is not always the case. The student only received a 150 euro voucher for four weeks of work at a building company in Steyr, as we reported. The reason: the work was for training purposes and was not for the benefit of the company.
What are their rights, what are their obligations?
An occasion for the "Krone" to report on similar cases. What rights do interns have and what obligations can they be expected to fulfill? Can you be dismissed simply because you are on sick leave? But also: What options does a company have if it takes on an intern who doesn't lift a finger? We are looking for experiences from our readers.
Send us your experiences of holiday jobs and internships to: ooe@kronenzeitung.at (subject: Internship)
