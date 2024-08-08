Doctors need 2.9 hours for documentation

On average, doctors spend 2.9 hours per day on documentation and nursing staff 2.7 hours. The study examined 225 general hospitals and 98 psychiatric clinics with more than 50 beds each in Germany. "In the health policy debate, the burden placed on hospital staff by a high level of bureaucratic documentation has long been a topic of discussion. This affects not only administrative staff, but also in particular patient-oriented professional groups such as doctors and nursing staff," said the German Hospital Federation (DKI).