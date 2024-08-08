Trabzonspor v SK Rapid LIVE from 7pm

"They have very good weapons in attack and like to attack from the wings," said Klauß. He is counting on Trezeguet and Edin Visca in the wing positions. The two would often "park" up front to wait for the balls. It's important to be on your guard, but also to take advantage of any open spaces. "I think they have a few vulnerabilities in defense that we can exploit," said the 39-year-old. He added that it was important to have good control of the game away from home. "We want to keep them away from goal, but also run the ball ourselves," said Klauß.