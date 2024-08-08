Europa League qualifier
Trabzonspor v SK Rapid LIVE from 7pm
The market value clearly speaks in favor of Trabzonspor, but Rapid want to successfully overcome the high hurdle in the 3rd qualifying round for the Europa League. The first leg in Turkey kicks off at 7pm, we will be reporting live (ticker below).
The foundations for Rapids' promotion are to be laid today, when they face the third-placed team from the previous Süper Lig season at Papara Park Stadyumu, which holds 40,000 spectators. Coach Robert Klauß' side will arrive with a broad chest thanks to their four competitive wins.
The last two home games in particular have boosted their confidence. The 6:1 thumping victory against Wisla Krakow was confirmed on Sunday with a 1:0 in the league against double winners Sturm Graz. "It was nice to see that we had so much control against such a strong opponent. Now the next level of challenge awaits with Trabzon. A hot-blooded stadium, good opponents, European competition, that's another level up, we'll see how far we are," said Klauß.
Trabzon market value three times as high
There are many indications that the gaps following the departures of Marco Grüll, Leopold Querfeld and, most recently, Nikolas Sattlberger can be filled well. One of the new signings is Dion Beljo, the most valuable player in the squad at four million euros, who has a market value of 28.85 million euros. In this respect, the Turks are at least one category higher at 96.63 million euros. "We know that their market value is three times as high as ours. If you look at this, the squad size, squad quality and individual skills of individual players, they are favored. That's clear," said Rapids' coach.
Nevertheless, his team still has the chance to win in Turkey - they arrived on Wednesday morning via charter plane. "To do that, we have to push ourselves to the limit," emphasized the German. He is encouraged by the fact that the Turks only have two Europa League qualifiers against Ruzomberok (2:0, 1:0) in their legs so far, "in which they were not really challenged". The league does not start until Sunday at Sivasspor. In addition, the club is in a state of upheaval and has not completed its transfer program. There is reportedly interest in Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst. But even without him, there is plenty of quality.
Prominent names
The most expensive (midfield) player is 24-year-old Frenchman Batista Mendy (9.5 million). The Egyptian striker Mahmoud Trezeguet and the 33-year-old Montenegrin central defender Stefan Savic, who joined from Atletico Madrid, are better known. The captain is 28-year-old Ugurcan Cakir, who took part in the European Championships but only played as Turkey's substitute goalkeeper against Austria, among others. In Austria, ex-Rapidler Taxiarchis Fountas is an old acquaintance, although the 28-year-old Greek is not on the European Cup list, like some of his colleagues in the large squad.
"They have very good weapons in attack and like to attack from the wings," said Klauß. He is counting on Trezeguet and Edin Visca in the wing positions. The two would often "park" up front to wait for the balls. It's important to be on your guard, but also to take advantage of any open spaces. "I think they have a few vulnerabilities in defense that we can exploit," said the 39-year-old. He added that it was important to have good control of the game away from home. "We want to keep them away from goal, but also run the ball ourselves," said Klauß.
"We'll have a lot of volume against us"
He did not want to decide on the line-up until after the final training session. In contrast to the game at striker, Moritz Oswald will probably slip back in at right-back, as Bendeguez Bolla is serving the second game of his suspension and will remain at home. Louis Schaub could play for longer than the 77th minute. "He has coped well with the call-up," said Klauß. He prepared his players for the fact that they may be booed every time they have possession of the ball in hot weather. "We'll have a lot of noise against us, so we have to stay calm and cool."
At the end of the game, the team will return to Vienna that night. Hopefully with a sense of achievement in their luggage. That would be a big step towards the European Cup group stage. "There's always pressure. Of course, it would be nice to get through this round now, then we have a certain amount of security," said Klauß. If they make it into the play-offs, the Europa League phase would still be in sight; if they are knocked out, they would continue in the "third-tier" Conference League.
