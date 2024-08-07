Most important opposition figure removed from politics

"Our ideas will survive"

The 43-year-old former businessman appeared in good spirits at parliament in Bangkok on Wednesday morning. He told MPs that he had confidence in the Kingdom's legal system. During his appearance in parliament, Pita warned against instrumentalizing the Thai judicial system. He pointed out that 33 parties had been dissolved in the past two decades, including "four major ones that were elected by the people". "The question is not what we will do if we are dissolved - that has already been taken care of and our ideas will survive," Pita said combatively. The board of the MFP, which has 148 seats in the 500-seat parliament, will form a new body if the party is dissolved, he assured.