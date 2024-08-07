Medal hopes
Schubert wants to secure a place in the lead climbing final
Climbing ace Jakob Schubert wants to secure his place in the final in the second part of the climbing semi-finals. The starting position for the Austrian medal hopeful is good. He starts his specialty discipline in sixth place. We will be reporting live from 10 am - see below.
Here are the interim results:
Austria's climbing hope Jakob Schubert has started the Olympic competition in Paris with a good performance. In the bouldering semifinals on Monday, the Tyrolean took sixth place with 44.7 points, the best was the Japanese top favorite Sorato Anraku with 69.00 points. The top eight overall after the lead semifinals will reach the bouldering/lead competition final scheduled for Friday (10.15 am). Schubert has a good chance of qualifying for the final.
This is because lead climbing is his specialty discipline and he usually makes up ground there. "It looks good, that's a mega starting position," said the six-time world champion. "Lead climbing is my discipline, and to be in the top eight now is good." Due to a difficult course construction, however, the 20-strong field is quite close together, so he now has to show what he can do in lead climbing. "I don't have a mega lead." However, the gap is also limited: "20 points behind is quite easy to make up in lead climbing."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
