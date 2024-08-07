Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Medal hopes

Schubert wants to secure a place in the lead climbing final

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 09:35

Climbing ace Jakob Schubert wants to secure his place in the final in the second part of the climbing semi-finals. The starting position for the Austrian medal hopeful is good. He starts his specialty discipline in sixth place. We will be reporting live from 10 am - see below. 

comment0 Kommentare

Here are the interim results:

Austria's climbing hope Jakob Schubert has started the Olympic competition in Paris with a good performance. In the bouldering semifinals on Monday, the Tyrolean took sixth place with 44.7 points, the best was the Japanese top favorite Sorato Anraku with 69.00 points. The top eight overall after the lead semifinals will reach the bouldering/lead competition final scheduled for Friday (10.15 am). Schubert has a good chance of qualifying for the final.

This is because lead climbing is his specialty discipline and he usually makes up ground there. "It looks good, that's a mega starting position," said the six-time world champion. "Lead climbing is my discipline, and to be in the top eight now is good." Due to a difficult course construction, however, the 20-strong field is quite close together, so he now has to show what he can do in lead climbing. "I don't have a mega lead." However, the gap is also limited: "20 points behind is quite easy to make up in lead climbing."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf