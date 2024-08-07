Schubert wants to secure a place in the lead climbing final

This is because lead climbing is his specialty discipline and he usually makes up ground there. "It looks good, that's a mega starting position," said the six-time world champion. "Lead climbing is my discipline, and to be in the top eight now is good." Due to a difficult course construction, however, the 20-strong field is quite close together, so he now has to show what he can do in lead climbing. "I don't have a mega lead." However, the gap is also limited: "20 points behind is quite easy to make up in lead climbing."