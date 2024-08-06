Automatically saved design

Back in training

The message: Lamayl is back in training mode. And he hasn't lost any of his desire or ability to kick during his summer vacation due to the European Championship. On Monday, he returned to his employers FC Barcelona together with his fellow European champions Pedri and Ferran Torres. Visibly in a good mood. Visibly motivated to transfer the top performances from the European Championships to club level. And the Barca social media team was dutifully on hand to delight the fans with heaps of snapshots.