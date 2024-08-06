They work their magic again
Automatically saved design
They are back. Spain's European Championship heroes Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Ferran Torres are now back in the service of their employers FC Barcelona. Yamal is already working his magic again.
It looks a little unreal again, a little out of this world, what Yamal is conjuring up on the pitch. A few passes, then he caresses the ball with his sole, steps over it with his other foot and finishes with a "Rabona" - yes, hard to explain, check it out in the latest FC Barcelona Facebook story (or get a rudimentary impression from this screenshot):
Back in training
The message: Lamayl is back in training mode. And he hasn't lost any of his desire or ability to kick during his summer vacation due to the European Championship. On Monday, he returned to his employers FC Barcelona together with his fellow European champions Pedri and Ferran Torres. Visibly in a good mood. Visibly motivated to transfer the top performances from the European Championships to club level. And the Barca social media team was dutifully on hand to delight the fans with heaps of snapshots.
Test against Milan
The European champions have, of course, arrived at the club's own training ground in Barcelona. They are practically training separately because the rest of the team is still on a US PR tour. And will face AC Milan there on Wednesday night. Self-confidence should be a given. Barca recently won the friendly "Clasico" in New Jersey against Real Madrid 2:1.
One player left the USA early: Oriol Romeu. The midfielder leaves the "Blaugrana" after just one season and joins Champions League starters FC Girona.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
