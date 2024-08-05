Vorteilswelt
Old town magic from 8.8.

Immerse yourself in a colorful, magical world

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 20:02

When people form circles on squares and in alleyways, marveling and clapping, then it's Old Town Magic! 

Only three more sleeps before the magical family festival in the old town of Klagenfurt begins! The first organizational work for this event already started a good year ago: Roman Merwa has to hire musicians and small artists this early. Four stages for bands of almost all genres and eight additional stages for jugglers, acrobats, puppeteers, clowns and other talented entertainers are set up for visitors to the Altstadtzauber - the festival runs from 2 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Almost 200 shows are on the extensive, colorful program.

Every year, 70,000 guests come to the Altstadtzauber in Klagenfurt to sit together, chat, laugh and enjoy the culinary delights and music. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
Every year, 70,000 guests come to the Altstadtzauber in Klagenfurt to sit together, chat, laugh and enjoy the culinary delights and music.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta/Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)

A special children's world is set up for girls and boys in the Landhaus courtyard - with face painting, clowns, magicians, Punch and Judy, "Krone" reading fox Theo and reading uncle Christian Krall.

The magical festival opens on Thursday evening: The town magistrates parade onto Neuer Platz, where the beer is tapped at around 6.30 pm and the Ebersteiner Kirchtagsmusi plays a hearty performance. Die Kaiser entertain on the Dr. Arthur Lemisch-Platz.

Round-the-clock flea market
From Friday morning until Saturday afternoon, professional and private traders as well as children who have cleared out their toy boxes, cupboards or attics offer beautiful, antique and curious items at the flea market.

Other bus routes
Bus services in Klagenfurt will run slightly differently during the Altstadtzauber: Heuplatz will be closed from August 8 (6 pm). Lines A, B, 4 and 5 will run via St. Veiter Ring and Villacher Ring to Heiligengeistplatz. Alternative stops will be set up at St. Veiter Ring / Postbus stop Mondgasse.

Due to the flea market (set-up on 8 August from 8 pm), routes will be diverted until around 6 pm on Saturday. Bahnhofstraße will be closed between 8.-Mai-Straße and Mießtaler Straße as well as Karfreitstraße as far as Lindmanskagasse. In the direction of the main railway station and Fischl, the buses will travel via 10.-Oktober-Straße and Paulitschgasse, towards the city via Mießtaler Straße, Adlergasse, Burggasse to Heiligengeistplatz.

Notices will be displayed at all non-serviced bus stops.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
Folgen Sie uns auf