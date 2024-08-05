Immerse yourself in a colorful, magical world

Only three more sleeps before the magical family festival in the old town of Klagenfurt begins! The first organizational work for this event already started a good year ago: Roman Merwa has to hire musicians and small artists this early. Four stages for bands of almost all genres and eight additional stages for jugglers, acrobats, puppeteers, clowns and other talented entertainers are set up for visitors to the Altstadtzauber - the festival runs from 2 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Almost 200 shows are on the extensive, colorful program.