Sticking point unresolved
Last attempt at a solution for the Glasenbachklamm gorge
The renovation and liability of the beautiful hiking trail remain unresolved. The municipality of Elsbethen and the Alpine Club are hoping for the signature of a landowner. Unlike the other owners, he still has objections to the proposed solution.
The Glasenbach gorge is decaying. It looks very wild with fallen trees and piles of rubble," visitors complain to the "Krone" newspaper. Like them, many wonder what is happening to this natural jewel, which is particularly popular in summer. The people of Elsbethen are also slowly running out of patience. They have been negotiating with the landowners of the gorge for many months. But because one of these negotiating partners is being obstructive, no agreement has yet been reached.
"This is our last attempt," says Matthias Herbst, mayor of Elsbethen since spring, with determination. He refers to another round of talks that took place a few days ago. The mayor assumes that a contract will be concluded after the vacation period in September.
The main issue to be resolved is liability. The municipality closed the gorge in April last year due to defects in bridges on the popular hiking trail. A new contract for the operation and renovation of the trail was presented. According to this, the Alpine Club would operate the trail in future. The municipality has budgeted 800,000 euros for renovation work, plus 25,000 euros annually for repairs.
Alpine Club wants permission to cycle
The reluctant landowner is likely to have concerns about cycling. The Alpine Association wants to see this approved uphill. There would even be a state guarantee for this. "Otherwise the path will become a footpath again," says Matthias Herbst. According to one expert, you need a lot of patience in Elsbethen because of a number of wealthy landowners. Norbert Hechenblaickner from the Independent List Elsbethen thinks: "Cycling is okay. You can't ban everything, otherwise everything will only be for 80-year-olds." The gorge must be preserved in any case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
