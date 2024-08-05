Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sticking point unresolved

Last attempt at a solution for the Glasenbachklamm gorge

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 16:12

The renovation and liability of the beautiful hiking trail remain unresolved. The municipality of Elsbethen and the Alpine Club are hoping for the signature of a landowner. Unlike the other owners, he still has objections to the proposed solution. 

comment0 Kommentare

The Glasenbach gorge is decaying. It looks very wild with fallen trees and piles of rubble," visitors complain to the "Krone" newspaper. Like them, many wonder what is happening to this natural jewel, which is particularly popular in summer. The people of Elsbethen are also slowly running out of patience. They have been negotiating with the landowners of the gorge for many months. But because one of these negotiating partners is being obstructive, no agreement has yet been reached.

.

Is the gorge accessible or is it dangerous? Hikers from Elsbethen, Salzburg and the surrounding area want clarity. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Is the gorge accessible or is it dangerous? Hikers from Elsbethen, Salzburg and the surrounding area want clarity.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

"This is our last attempt," says Matthias Herbst, mayor of Elsbethen since spring, with determination. He refers to another round of talks that took place a few days ago. The mayor assumes that a contract will be concluded after the vacation period in September.

The main issue to be resolved is liability. The municipality closed the gorge in April last year due to defects in bridges on the popular hiking trail. A new contract for the operation and renovation of the trail was presented. According to this, the Alpine Club would operate the trail in future. The municipality has budgeted 800,000 euros for renovation work, plus 25,000 euros annually for repairs.

Alpine Club wants permission to cycle
The reluctant landowner is likely to have concerns about cycling. The Alpine Association wants to see this approved uphill. There would even be a state guarantee for this. "Otherwise the path will become a footpath again," says Matthias Herbst. According to one expert, you need a lot of patience in Elsbethen because of a number of wealthy landowners. Norbert Hechenblaickner from the Independent List Elsbethen thinks: "Cycling is okay. You can't ban everything, otherwise everything will only be for 80-year-olds." The gorge must be preserved in any case.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf