Last attempt at a solution for the Glasenbachklamm gorge

Alpine Club wants permission to cycle

The reluctant landowner is likely to have concerns about cycling. The Alpine Association wants to see this approved uphill. There would even be a state guarantee for this. "Otherwise the path will become a footpath again," says Matthias Herbst. According to one expert, you need a lot of patience in Elsbethen because of a number of wealthy landowners. Norbert Hechenblaickner from the Independent List Elsbethen thinks: "Cycling is okay. You can't ban everything, otherwise everything will only be for 80-year-olds." The gorge must be preserved in any case.