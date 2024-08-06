Why severe weather forecasts are so difficult

What will the weather be like? People have wanted to know for thousands of years. Nothing is so hotly debated. And hardly any other topic is better suited to starting a conversation. But what makes it so fascinating? "If you don't know what to talk about, you start a conversation about the weather," smiles meteorologist Alexander Podesser from the Geosphere weather service (formerly the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics) in Graz. "Everyone is their own expert. And everyone is also dependent on it in some way."