Golf gold to Sheffler, Sepp Straka in 35th place

Rahm gives away a comfortable lead

Meanwhile, Spaniard Jon Rahm was the tragic figure. He pulled away from the competition on Sunday lunchtime and led by four strokes, even more than Scheffler. But this eventually turned into a four-shot deficit. Rahm made four bogeys on the last seven holes and even a double bogey on the 14th hole. The Olympics obviously won't bring Rahm any luck. In 2016, he was not selected by the Spanish for the Rio Games, and five years later he missed the Tokyo Games because he was not allowed to enter Japan due to a positive Covid test.