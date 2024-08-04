US-American celebrates
Golf gold to Sheffler, Sepp Straka in 35th place
Sepp Straka finished the golf tournament at the Olympic Games in 35th place. After dropping back on rounds two and three, the Austrian was unable to make up ground on the final day and lost another position. The man of the day was the American Scottie Scheffler, who won gold ahead of Tommy Fleetwood (266) from Great Britain and Hideki Matsuyama (267) from Japan thanks to a furious final round of 62 and a total of 265 strokes.
The 28-year-old Scheffler, number one in the world golf rankings, was one of the first favorites to reach the clubhouse in the lead. Scheffler then retreated to the driving range, preferring not to follow the action on a screen. It was there that his caddy finally informed him of his triumph, his seventh tournament win of the season - including the prestigious Masters in Augusta for the second time.
Rahm gives away a comfortable lead
Meanwhile, Spaniard Jon Rahm was the tragic figure. He pulled away from the competition on Sunday lunchtime and led by four strokes, even more than Scheffler. But this eventually turned into a four-shot deficit. Rahm made four bogeys on the last seven holes and even a double bogey on the 14th hole. The Olympics obviously won't bring Rahm any luck. In 2016, he was not selected by the Spanish for the Rio Games, and five years later he missed the Tokyo Games because he was not allowed to enter Japan due to a positive Covid test.
Straka, who got off to a promising start on Thursday with a strong 67 and sixth place, finished his second Olympic appearance with an unspectacular 71 par round with two birdies and two bogeys. The 31-year-old was therefore a long way from the medal he had hoped for and was also unable to match his good tenth place from Tokyo 2021 at Le Golf National not far from Versailles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.