Selensky presented the first F16 fighter jets

The fighter jets are in service with air forces in Turkey, the USA, Israel and Egypt, among others. The single-seat aircraft was developed for the US Air Force and has been in service since 1978. It was initially only designed as a light fighter aircraft, but high demand led to it being developed into an all-weather multi-role combat aircraft. To date, more than 4570 aircraft have been built.



