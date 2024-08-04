"Now a reality"
Selensky presented the first F16 fighter jets
The Ukrainian military has received its first US-made F-16 fighter jets. President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the fighter jets at a ceremony on Sunday. "Now it is a reality. Reality in our skies," he said (see video above).
The ceremony was held at a secret location. The number of F16 fighter jets is not yet sufficient, Selenskyj said. A US government official confirmed the delivery to the AP news agency this week. It was last reported that ten aircraft had already been handed over.
"Expect additional ones"
"The positive thing is that we are expecting additional F-16s," Selenskyj said. The leaderships of the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Belgium have pledged more than 60 US-made fighter jets and have also taken on the training of Ukrainian pilots. The weapons and equipment for the jets are to come from the USA.
The fighter jets are in service with air forces in Turkey, the USA, Israel and Egypt, among others. The single-seat aircraft was developed for the US Air Force and has been in service since 1978. It was initially only designed as a light fighter aircraft, but high demand led to it being developed into an all-weather multi-role combat aircraft. To date, more than 4570 aircraft have been built.
Here you can see a graphic of the fighter jets.
As reported, Russian troops are currently advancing in eastern Ukraine. As a result, orders have been issued to evacuate children and their escorts from several cities. The Ukrainian armed forces have long been on the defensive in the ground battles in the east and south and have had to withdraw from several locations in recent weeks.
"End the war on our terms"
Nevertheless, President Selensky is combative and confident. "We must protect the lives of our people and end the war on Ukraine's terms," he said. "And every blow that responds precisely to Russian bombs, that destroys Russian logistics and Russian bases, that makes it harder for the occupier to stay on our land - every such blow brings a just end to the war closer."
