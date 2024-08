62-year-old dies during Attersee crossing

Helicopter in action

The long-running event was brought to an end. "Eight starters did not finish the competition," said Wolfram Hauser from the event's organizing team, who had to swim around 2.5 kilometers in the almost 24-degree water and the wind caused a strong swell. The fact that Andreas Roth (D) won in 37:14 minutes and Sophie Amesberger from Wels won the women's race in 39:23 minutes was, of course, a minor matter in view of the tragic incident.