Two kilos more! Kasper toils for the NHL dream

"I have to become a man to be able to hold my own in the NHL," says top ice hockey talent Marco Kasper. That's why the 20-year-old worked so hard over the summer - and put on two kilos of muscle mass compared to last year. At 1.86 meters tall, he now weighs almost 91 kilograms. "That's really important for the duels and the bullies - you have to be in top physical shape," emphasizes the Klagenfurt native, who got better and better in the American Hockey League with the Grand Rapids Griffins over the course of the season.