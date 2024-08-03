A lot of presence at the festival finale

"Qui som?" (Who are we?) is the question posed by Baro d'evel in the title of the piece. And sound becomes a central raw material in this questioning of our existence: it is soft and malleable like the human future - a symbol of the fact that anything is possible. In powerful images, the play deals with the mutability of the human being - music and acrobatics, theater and visual arts, spectacle and essay intertwine. The performers slide artfully through the story on the sound slush, forming new faces and new identities. But with each transformation, the deformation of humanity also becomes visible - and not just for the better!