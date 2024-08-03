La Strada in Graz
A lot of presence at the festival finale
Compagnie Baro d'evel performs "Qui dom?" at the Graz Opera House for the finale of La Strada. The Styrian festival draws a positive balance: up to 12,000 visitors a day.
The fantastic journey to which the French-Catalan company Baro d'evel invites you for the finale of La Strada at the opera begins with a raw piece of clay. A child carries it onto the stage and places it at the feet of the performers, as if to say: Shape the future for me!
"Qui som?" (Who are we?) is the question posed by Baro d'evel in the title of the piece. And sound becomes a central raw material in this questioning of our existence: it is soft and malleable like the human future - a symbol of the fact that anything is possible. In powerful images, the play deals with the mutability of the human being - music and acrobatics, theater and visual arts, spectacle and essay intertwine. The performers slide artfully through the story on the sound slush, forming new faces and new identities. But with each transformation, the deformation of humanity also becomes visible - and not just for the better!
What begins as a poetic challenge gradually turns into a moral challenge. Authoritarian tendencies and refugee crises, climate change and, above all, the plastic waste in our oceans are incorporated with great gesture into the artistic recording of the current state of affairs. The result is overwhelming in two respects: both artistically and morally, this show sometimes thinks so big that it becomes "too much". But it is also an apt commentary on the present.
La Strada draws a positive balance
Speaking of the present: La Strada can't complain about the status quo. Today is the last day of the festival and the results are more than positive: Between 10,000 and 12,000 visitors were welcomed to the festival each day: "All performances for which tickets were available were sold out, the workshops were well booked and interest in the projects in public spaces was particularly high," say the organizers happily.
"We hope that we can draw attention to new things with our diverse program and invite people to participate," says artistic director Werner Schrempf. Next year, La Strada will run from July 25 to August 2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.