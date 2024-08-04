Tennis ticker
Final! Djokovic against Alcaraz from 12 noon LIVE
The men's Olympic tennis tournament has its dream final: the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz starts at 12 noon, we will be reporting live (see ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
"Huge relief"
For Djokovic, the end of his Olympic semi-final curse meant a "huge relief" for the time being. "I've been waiting almost 20 years for this. To win a better medal for my country for the first time, whatever happens on Sunday, makes me hugely proud, is a great honor and a great happiness, and that's why I celebrated the way I did," said Djokovic, who emotionally dropped to the red clay after his 6-4, 6-2 win over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. "Of course I want to win gold on Sunday, there's no doubt about that, but it's a big deal."
Djokovic won bronze at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, his only Olympic medal to date. In London 2012 and 2021, he finished fourth after losing the match for third place. These are his fifth matches. The record Grand Slam winner (24 titles) will now face Alcaraz in the final, as he did three weeks ago in Wimbledon in his clear defeat.
"I don't see myself as the favorite because Alcaraz has proven that he is the best player in the world at the moment," said the top seed about the 21-year-old Spaniard. However, he believes he has a better chance than at the grass court classic in London: "I have the feeling that I'm a different player than I was at Wimbledon." Unlike after his quarter-final victory over the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, he is no longer worried about his knee, which was only operated on at the beginning of June.
Of the six meetings between Djokovic and Alcaraz to date, each has won three. Djokovic won their last duel on clay in the semi-finals of Roland Garros in 2023. Alcaraz had no chance in sets three and four.
"Means a lot to me"
The starting position is different this time, however, as Alcaraz is in top form. "It means a lot to me that I'm in the final at the Olympic Games and that I've earned the chance to win gold for my country," said the Spaniard happily, adding that "it's a special moment in my career and in my life."
With Djokovic and Alcaraz, who outclassed the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6:1, 6:1 in the semi-finals, the number one and two seeds have reached the final. Austria's only men's participant, Sebastian Ofner, was eliminated in round two.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
