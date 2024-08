Carinthia as a springboard for a global career

When Slavko Avsenik and his brother Vilko stirred up the Slovenian folk music scene with a completely new line-up in the early 1950s, nobody could have guessed that they were laying the foundations for a completely new musical genre. Because with accordion, guitar, clarinet, trumpet and bass, Avsenik created great enthusiasm among the audience right from the start. And it didn't take long for this new line-up to be noticed beyond the Loibl Pass. And this is where the legendary Oberkrainer's global career was to begin.