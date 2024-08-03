Small parties gear up for the state elections

It's getting exciting: three weeks before the submission deadline on August 23, the field of candidates for the state parliamentary elections on October 13 is taking shape. The five parliamentary parties ÖVP, Greens, FPÖ, SPÖ and Neos are already set to run, but in addition to the "WIR" platform, the electoral alliance "Xi-HaK-Gilt" and the KPÖ (for the first time since 1989) have also announced their participation. The election platform "Vorarlberg Anders" also presented itself on Thursday. This is led by political veteran Bernhard Amann, who is trying his luck for the third time with his own list or as an electoral alliance and will be vying for a place in the state parliament. Although it has not worked out so far, Amann is his usual optimistic self.