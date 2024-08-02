Beichler: “Our soccer can be a weapon”

Not a position in the table per se. That's another factor for me, where I say whether we're third or eighth, in the end it's still about feeling our soccer. Within this soccer, we want the boys to be able to develop to the maximum. And, of course, the best-case scenario is that we get the lads into the stadium with our cooperation partner. It's also clear that this isn't possible for everyone. But we at least want to work in such a way that we increase the probability. It's not as if I stand in front of the team and say that we want to achieve this position in the table. Our approach is to play every game in such a way that we have a high probability of winning it.