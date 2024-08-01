Contract until 2026
Fixed! Dortmund sign DFB player Pascal Groß
The transfer is fixed! Borussia Dortmund have signed German international Pascal Groß from Brighton & Hove Albion.
According to Sky, Dortmund will pay a transfer fee of seven to ten million euros including bonuses. Groß will wear shirt number 13 at Dortmund and sign a contract until 2026.
"Pascal has developed into an absolute top performer in recent years. He will make us more stable and flexible, help us with his experience and have a very positive influence as a leading player. We are delighted that he has been a BVB fan for many years and has made a clear commitment to our club early on," Borussia Dortmund's managing director Lars Ricken is quoted as saying in the press release.
Groß has experience from 228 games in the Premier League (30 goals, 45 assists) and 70 games in the Bundesliga (6 goals, 12 assists). He also has eight international caps for the DFB squad.
"Gives us new facets"
"We are very happy that we can bring Pascal back to the Bundesliga. With his calmness on the ball, his outstanding passing and positional play and his versatility, he adds new facets to our team," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl, adding: "But Pascal is also a slasher and exudes direct and indirect goal threat in many areas. We are convinced that he will enrich our game and strengthen us with his will to win and his personality."
Pascal Groß emphasizes: "I'm really looking forward to BVB. For me, this transfer is simply a huge thing, because I've been a Dortmund fan since I was a little boy. I will try to repay the club's trust with my style and can't wait to play with my new teammates in front of the BVB fans at Signal Iduna Park and work together with everyone to achieve our big goals."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.