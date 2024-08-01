Fixed! Dortmund sign DFB player Pascal Groß

"Gives us new facets"

"We are very happy that we can bring Pascal back to the Bundesliga. With his calmness on the ball, his outstanding passing and positional play and his versatility, he adds new facets to our team," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl, adding: "But Pascal is also a slasher and exudes direct and indirect goal threat in many areas. We are convinced that he will enrich our game and strengthen us with his will to win and his personality."