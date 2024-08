Two million and a star at the whistle

With the exception of Louis Schaub, all Rapid players are fit and healthy. Nikolas Sattlberger has also returned to training. However, it is doubtful that the 20-year-old will be in the squad for the first time this season. The U21 team player will leave Green-White for KRC Genk in Belgium. A logical step. Because coach Robert Klauß is relying on Lukas Grgic and Mamadou Sangaré in defensive midfield. And Sattlberger's contract expires in 2025. Sporting director Markus Katzer apparently did not want to extend the talent's contract after all, but instead a transfer fee of two million euros is being rumored. Not the world considering his potential. But better than "Satti" playing very little and leaving for free ...