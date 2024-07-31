Storm on board
Software instead of balls: How the new CL draw works
A computer instead of almost 1,000 balls: For the reformed Champions League, the European Football Union UEFA is also changing the procedure for the draw.
Because 36 clubs will take part in the premier league in future and each club will play eight games in the league phase (formerly the group phase) instead of the previous six, the old format with the ceremonial drawing of balls would lead to an "unbearably long draw", the continental association announced on Wednesday.
Instead, on August 29 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, a software program will be used to allocate the opponents. The clubs will first be divided into four pots and then drawn one after the other, using the classic balls. However, the computer then allocates eight opponents for each club drawn, with each club playing against two teams from each pot.
New format
The software also decides on the respective home fixtures. The exact day and kick-off time of each match will be published by UEFA after the Europa League and Conference League draws (August 30) on August 31. The new format of the Champions League provides for a league system with all 36 participating teams instead of a group stage. These teams will each play eight matches against other teams.
Austrian champions Sturm Graz have definitely qualified. Runners-up Red Bull Salzburg must overcome two qualifying rounds to participate again. The first hurdle in the next two weeks is the Dutch league third Twente Enschede.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
