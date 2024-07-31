Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Olympic triathlon

“The current was so strong – I really panicked”

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 11:12

Swimming in the Seine at the Olympics was an unforgettable experience for Julia Hauser and Lisa Perterer, for better or for worse. The two Austrians finished 32nd and 50th in the triathlon in the beaten field. The swim proved to be their undoing, less because of possible bacteria than because of the current. 

comment0 Kommentare

The day had already begun for Hauser and Perterer at four o'clock in the morning. That's when they heard the news: the triathlon competitions were taking place, including a swim in the Seine. No problem for Hauser: "Of course we had to be prepared for the competition." The Viennese would probably have secretly preferred the swimming to have been canceled and the triathlon to have been turned into a duathlon. After all, the first sub-discipline is her worst.

Julia Hauser finished in 32nd place. (Bild: GEPA)
Julia Hauser finished in 32nd place.
(Bild: GEPA)

There was no time, no room, for concerns about the water quality. At 8 o'clock sharp, they plunged into the Seine near the Pont Invalides. On a slightly different course than originally assumed. The entire field was pushed to the far right bank right from the start, and swimming became the expected problem. "The current was extremely strong, I kept getting pushed to the side," Hauser complained. As a result, the Viennese only got out of the water in 44th place, already two and a half minutes behind.

Lisa Perterer finished in 50th place. (Bild: GEPA)
Lisa Perterer finished in 50th place.
(Bild: GEPA)

Things were even worse for compatriot Perterer, who lost almost six minutes. "It was brutal with the current, especially at the red buoys. I really panicked," she reported on the real problems on the Seine. "I thought about giving up a hundred times, but then I fought my way through."

Crashes in the bike race
So the competition was over early on for the red-white-red duo. "If I had been one bike group further ahead, there would still have been something in it," Hauser estimated. "As it was, the gap was too big and then three riders crashed, which also slowed me down." The bike course, wet from early rain, proved to be extremely dangerous. In the run, her domain, Hauser made up a few places, finishing 32nd, almost seven minutes behind the victorious local hero Cassandre Beaugrand.

Cassandre Beaugrand ran to gold to the cheers of the fans. (Bild: AP)
Cassandre Beaugrand ran to gold to the cheers of the fans.
(Bild: AP)

"It wasn't the race I expected, of course, but it was definitely an experience," Hauser summed up with mixed feelings. "The atmosphere was tremendous."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gernot Bachler
Gernot Bachler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf