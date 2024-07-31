“The current was so strong – I really panicked”

Crashes in the bike race

So the competition was over early on for the red-white-red duo. "If I had been one bike group further ahead, there would still have been something in it," Hauser estimated. "As it was, the gap was too big and then three riders crashed, which also slowed me down." The bike course, wet from early rain, proved to be extremely dangerous. In the run, her domain, Hauser made up a few places, finishing 32nd, almost seven minutes behind the victorious local hero Cassandre Beaugrand.