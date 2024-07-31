Situation remains difficult
AUA posted a substantial loss in the first half of 2024
Austrian Airlines (AUA) had a mixed first half of 2024. The operating result (EBIT) turned from plus EUR 15 million to minus EUR 65 million year-on-year.
Revenue increased by one percent to EUR 1.070 billion, the number of passengers rose by six percent to 6.5 million and the number of flights increased by five percent to 55,034.
CEO Annette Mann also addressed the labor dispute in the course of the collective bargaining negotiations: "The first half of the year fell well short of expectations following the intensive collective bargaining dispute and the increasingly difficult general conditions."
As of June 30, 2024, Austrian Airlines employed 6204 people, an increase of five percent.
Numerous challenges
Regarding the negative operating result, the statement said: "In addition to the main driver of the negative result, the wage dispute that lasted several months at the beginning of the year, the first half of 2024 brought numerous other challenges."
These included "first and foremost the situation in the Middle East, the weather conditions in Europe, the disproportionate rise in location costs coupled with stagnating ticket prices and two longer outages in the Austrian Airlines fleet".
High location costs
Regarding the outlook, the Lufthansa subsidiary today announced its motto "to give everything in the second half of the year". "The high location costs continue to be a challenge that we as a company must consistently tackle."
