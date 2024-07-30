Vorteilswelt
Two fatalities

Motorcycle tragedy: bikers make a pilgrimage to the scene of the accident

30.07.2024 06:00

The terrible motorcycle accident on the Geschriebenstein-Bundesstraße near Lockenhaus with two fatalities is making waves in the biker scene. The police investigation is still ongoing.

Candles on the side of the road, accident markings with special chalk on the asphalt, dark traces of pools of blood - bikers keep stopping at the scene of the accident on the Geschriebenstein-Bundesstraße to see exactly where the fatal collision between two motorcyclists happened on Saturday evening.

Serious crash

Attempts are being made to reconstruct the fatal crash at close quarters - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. The fact is: a Hungarian (51) was riding in a group of three on the winding road coming from Rechnitz towards Lockenhaus, while a 21-year-old compatriot was riding in the opposite lane. Until there was a crash.

A picture of horror

All that remained of the motorcycles were piles of wreckage. (Bild: Christian Schulter/Christian schulter)
All that remained of the motorcycles were piles of wreckage.
(Bild: Christian Schulter/Christian schulter)

"One biker crashed over the crash barrier. He fell over the embankment and lay unconscious in the rough terrain of the adjacent forest," the emergency services tragically conclude. The second accident victim lay motionless on the B56.

Helpers in action

"The motorcyclists had obviously crashed head-on. We joined forces to try to resuscitate them. A doctor who happened to be passing by in a car helped immediately," said a witness. But there was no rescue for either biker.

The police investigation is still ongoing. It is still suspected that the speed limit of 80 km/h was exceeded.

Dangerous route

The route is notorious for some bikers daringly testing their limits. "A lot has been done in recent years to increase safety with the help of traffic engineering measures," the authorities say. Targeted checks are also carried out, they add. Following the tragedy, the police are once again urging drivers to "adapt their driving style to the conditions".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

