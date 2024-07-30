Two fatalities
Motorcycle tragedy: bikers make a pilgrimage to the scene of the accident
The terrible motorcycle accident on the Geschriebenstein-Bundesstraße near Lockenhaus with two fatalities is making waves in the biker scene. The police investigation is still ongoing.
Candles on the side of the road, accident markings with special chalk on the asphalt, dark traces of pools of blood - bikers keep stopping at the scene of the accident on the Geschriebenstein-Bundesstraße to see exactly where the fatal collision between two motorcyclists happened on Saturday evening.
Serious crash
Attempts are being made to reconstruct the fatal crash at close quarters - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. The fact is: a Hungarian (51) was riding in a group of three on the winding road coming from Rechnitz towards Lockenhaus, while a 21-year-old compatriot was riding in the opposite lane. Until there was a crash.
A picture of horror
"One biker crashed over the crash barrier. He fell over the embankment and lay unconscious in the rough terrain of the adjacent forest," the emergency services tragically conclude. The second accident victim lay motionless on the B56.
Helpers in action
"The motorcyclists had obviously crashed head-on. We joined forces to try to resuscitate them. A doctor who happened to be passing by in a car helped immediately," said a witness. But there was no rescue for either biker.
The police investigation is still ongoing. It is still suspected that the speed limit of 80 km/h was exceeded.
Dangerous route
The route is notorious for some bikers daringly testing their limits. "A lot has been done in recent years to increase safety with the help of traffic engineering measures," the authorities say. Targeted checks are also carried out, they add. Following the tragedy, the police are once again urging drivers to "adapt their driving style to the conditions".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.