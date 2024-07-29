“It was the best tournament week in Kitz so far!”

Getting top 10 players not yet an issue

Considerations of bringing top 10 players such as Alexander Zverev to the Kitzbühel clay are not at the top of the agenda. "It's the last clay court tournament of the season, after that everyone flies to America. It's not worth spending so much money on a top player. Because in the end the tickets are sold out anyway - thanks to the program we put together. But of course, if we can do it anyway, we'll do it," says Günther.