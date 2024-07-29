Generali Open
“It was the best tournament week in Kitz so far!”
With the tennis stadium sold out almost every day, the organizers of the Generali Open in Kitzbühel are jubilant and can draw a great balance. The outlook for the future of the tournament: "If we succeed in combining the forces of politics, we can achieve great things - such as extending the week, perhaps even with a women's tournament."
The 80th Generali Open in Kitzbühel ended on Saturday with the impressive victory of crowd favorite Matteo Berrettini from Italy. The two organizers Markus Bodner and Herbert Günther were very satisfied: "It was the best tournament week we've ever had! There were only a few tickets left on Monday and by Tuesday we were sold out. It was a dream come true!" In total, over 53,000 visitors came.
What happens after Thiem
Local tennis star Dominic Thiem competed in this tournament for the last time. What happens now? "We already proved before the engagement with Dominic that we can bring back the tennis-loving public. Back then, there were already finals that were very well attended, where the atmosphere was great and the spectators stayed until the award ceremony."
Getting top 10 players not yet an issue
Considerations of bringing top 10 players such as Alexander Zverev to the Kitzbühel clay are not at the top of the agenda. "It's the last clay court tournament of the season, after that everyone flies to America. It's not worth spending so much money on a top player. Because in the end the tickets are sold out anyway - thanks to the program we put together. But of course, if we can do it anyway, we'll do it," says Günther.
Impressed by Alexander Erler
The organizers are also impressed by Alexander Erler: "He is the only one who has won the doubles competition here three times."
In future, Bodner and Günther want to convince politicians "what a jewel we have in our hands here". Because it is not easy to get the license. "If we manage to join forces with politicians, we can achieve great things - such as extending the week, perhaps even with a women's tournament."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
