Whistles and boos for convicted rapist

Sunshine, plus the impressive view of the Eiffel Tower so close by - the wave goes through the beach volleyball stadium, the atmosphere is exuberant. And then, shortly after ten o'clock, HE arrives. Has to end his game of hide-and-seek. There is no sign of any major protests, but when Steven van de Velde is finally introduced by the stadium announcer on center court, a short whistling concert ensues, and almost half of the packed stands boo the 29-year-old mercilessly.