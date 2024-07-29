Organic farming
Where pigs really do have a lot of luck …
A visit to a model farm: Carried on hands and bedded on straw - piglets and sows have it good at the Waldviertel organic farmer Manuel Hauer from Großgerharts!
The grunting flock of mother sows, which Hauer keeps on soft straw with their piglets, numbers around 100 trunks and curly tails. "My pigs also have plenty of space to roam, so they also have light and sunshine and enjoy the freedom of four outdoor climate-controlled stables that are encased in wood," assures the breeder from the small village in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya. But the luxury that he and his family offer the creatures entrusted to their care is not enough. Because in this model farm in the wide country, the cattle are watered with precious water from the farm's own well via a ring main and the water is pleasantly warm.
Of course, Hauer is also aware that one day he will have to say goodbye to each of his cattle. But as long as they live with him on the farm, he wants to treat them in a species-appropriate and respectful manner. And he does this in a well thought-out "four-star" stable designed according to Manuel's plans! The breeder also lives a circular economy in that the straw for bedding comes from his own fields. Strictest hygiene included! Keyword feed: This also does not have to be bought in and comes directly from the adjoining field. The farmer personally fills the pens for the so-called roughage - a mixture of hay and clover grass. The organic paradise on earth is complemented by happily clucking chickens with tasty morsels of organic sprouted grain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
