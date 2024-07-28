Sun and thunderstorms
It’s getting even hotter! 35 degrees possible in Austria
It's been hot over the past few days and it's staying that way: according to weather experts, temperatures are set to rise again in the new week, with peaks of 35 degrees! However, the heat will also increase the chance of thunderstorms, some of them heavy, in the second half of the week ...
Temperatures will rise noticeably over the course of the week. Meteorologists at UBIMET Austria are even forecasting highs of over 30 degrees in every federal state on Wednesday. "In the west, the peak of the heat will be reached on Wednesday with 35 degrees in Innsbruck, on Thursday similar highs are also in sight in the very east".
Highs on Monday in Carinthia
The week will start with some clouds in the mountains and in the south, but these will clear up quickly in the morning. During the day, there will be a widespread mix of clouds and sunshine. Away from the Alps, the sunshine will even dominate and even in the mountains, there will be very little chance of showers. Temperatures of up to 30 degrees are possible, with the highest values in the Upper Inn Valley and Carinthia.
Highs possible in Innsbruck
Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, with only a few scattered clouds over the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise again - up to 33 degrees are expected. Wednesday will be just as midsummery: the sun will shine from early to late. "In the western and southern mountains, there will be a shower or an isolated heat thunderstorm here and there in the afternoon, but it will remain dry in large parts of the country," says Zimmermann. It will be 30 to even 35 degrees with the highest temperatures in the Inn Valley.
Showers from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria
On Thursday, there will be local showers from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria in the first half of the day. During the day, the sun will still shine frequently, especially in the east and south, but in the course of the afternoon, spring clouds and a few thunderstorms will form over the entire mountain region, bringing large amounts of rain locally. Temperatures will still reach 28 to 35 degrees from west to east.
It will be unsettled on Friday: initially the sun will still be shining in the south and east, but heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread from the west as the day progresses. It will cool down in the west, but highs of around 30 degrees can still be expected in the south and east.
At the weekend, the tendency for showers and thunderstorms will remain high, especially in the mountains and hills. Temperatures will temporarily drop slightly, but will remain at a summery level. The next warming is expected as early as Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
