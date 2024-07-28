It’s getting even hotter! 35 degrees possible in Austria

Highs possible in Innsbruck

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, with only a few scattered clouds over the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise again - up to 33 degrees are expected. Wednesday will be just as midsummery: the sun will shine from early to late. "In the western and southern mountains, there will be a shower or an isolated heat thunderstorm here and there in the afternoon, but it will remain dry in large parts of the country," says Zimmermann. It will be 30 to even 35 degrees with the highest temperatures in the Inn Valley.