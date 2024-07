Austria Salzburg go down to defeat in round one

Several chances later, however, it was the visitors who were to score again. This time, goalkeeper Kalman completely missed a long-range shot from Jakob Singer and the ball landed in the net to make it 1-2. Now only FC Pinzgau can save the honor of Salzburg's amateur clubs. Brave Grünauer narrowly missed out on a sensation on Friday against Bundesliga relegated Austria Lustenau with 1:2, while Bischofshofen Sportklub 1933 slipped into a terrible 1:11 debacle against TSV Hartberg. The Saalfelden team will face Austria Vienna at home on Sunday (16).