How GPs can save the ailing system

"100,000 euro start-up bonus only leads to envy debate"

Young doctors in particular would like this freedom. Angerer is convinced that this is also the root of the problem of a lack of panel doctors: "I'm a panel doctor myself. The system is basically good, but it needs to be reformed." For Angerer, the 100,000 euro start-up bonus recently approved by the federal government for panel doctors has no lasting effect: "It only triggers an envy debate." Instead, politicians should work to make the profession of general practitioner more attractive or allow rural doctors to keep their own practice dispensaries: "As a GP in a valley, you are often a lone fighter. This makes a family pharmacy all the more important as an incentive for the job."