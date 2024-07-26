Serious accusations
Drunk driving? Timberlake not drunk according to lawyer
Justin Timberlake's lawyer is trying to get the charges against the pop star for drunk driving dropped. The singer was not drunk and should not have been arrested.
The police made mistakes, according to a statement by his lawyer Edward Burke, which was obtained by the German Press Agency. According to Burke, he is confident that the case will be dropped.
The lawyer appeared in court in Sag Harbor on Long Island (US state of New York) on Friday (local time). Timberlake is currently on tour in Europe. The singer is scheduled to attend the next court hearing virtually on August 2.
Conspicuous driving behavior in posh town
Timberlake was arrested and charged with drunk driving in Sag Harbor, around 150 kilometers east of the metropolis of New York, in mid-June. According to a police report, he allegedly ran a stop sign, among other things, and was subsequently pulled over by a patrol. After a night at the police station, Timberlake was released following a court appearance.
The so-called "mug shot" published by the police, the police photo of the world star looking seriously into the camera while in custody, went viral on the internet. According to a court document, an officer said that Timberlake's breath smelled strongly of alcohol. The pop singer was unsteady on his feet.
The 43-year-old, who is married to actress Jessica Biel and has two children, is currently on tour with a new album. As part of his current "Forget Tomorrow" world tour, concerts are now scheduled in Krakow (Poland) and next week the multiple Grammy winner ("Cry Me a River", "What Goes Around... Comes Around") is due to perform in Berlin. In August and September, concerts in Munich, Cologne and Hamburg are on the program.
