Drunk driving? Timberlake not drunk according to lawyer

The 43-year-old, who is married to actress Jessica Biel and has two children, is currently on tour with a new album. As part of his current "Forget Tomorrow" world tour, concerts are now scheduled in Krakow (Poland) and next week the multiple Grammy winner ("Cry Me a River", "What Goes Around... Comes Around") is due to perform in Berlin. In August and September, concerts in Munich, Cologne and Hamburg are on the program.