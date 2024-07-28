July at the "Krone" festival
“We became big stars overnight, so to speak”
Watch out women! "Wear sneakers for dancing," advises singer Eva Briegel and promises lots of hits. The band Juli will be performing at the "Krone" festival in Linz. In this interview, the German reveals what goes on in their tour bus and what she longs for back home.
"Krone": Juli had their breakthrough in 2004 with "Perfekte Welle". Did you become a star overnight, so to speak?
Singer Eva Briegel: It really was like that, we became stars overnight and got our first record deal with Universial. Suddenly everything went like clockwork. I worked behind the bar in a pub, but then I never went back. And to be honest, I miss that too.
You've known the guys in your band for ages. How can you imagine the time on the tour bus?
We have beds upstairs, a big couch downstairs, a fridge and coffee machine, two lounges and a PlayStation and a small bathroom; plus seating for 15 people, where the bus parties take place. Sometimes I'm the DJ, playing the best of the 80s and 90s. And then there's pizza.
Is there any privacy for you as the only woman?
No, not really. But we've already seen so much of each other and get on really well together, so that's irrelevant.
20 years of July! What goes through your mind when you think back?
There were always breaks, otherwise you can't make music for 20 years in a row. But we are always busy writing and producing. As a band, we practically spend our whole lives together. The writing trio is Jonas, Simon and me. We usually do it together, Simon is great at writing choruses, I'm good at writing verses.
You are the mother of a 14-year-old daughter. I imagine that's not easy. How does it all work out?
With the help of grandma and grandpa. But even though we travel a lot in the summer, she thinks it's all really cool.
Apart from the "Krone" festival, what else is coming up in the summer?
We'll be on the road for more than half the weekends and then on tour from September: 14 dates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
You've released a new album. What will we hear from July?
You'll hear everything. We'll definitely be playing old songs, but also some modern stuff, it's going to be a real blast. So I'd advise the ladies not to wear high heels, but rather sneakers.
Speaking of clothes: What does your stage outfit actually look like?
Sometimes like this, sometimes like that. Sometimes I wear clothes that I bought in the pedestrian zone beforehand - because everything is usually dirty and sweaty (laughs). I'm more the sporty type. But on stage you can really let yourself go.
Has Juli ever been to Linz?
Yes, 15 years ago. We all got a Linzer Torte back then.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
