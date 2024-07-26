Wet winter rained out domestic grain harvest

More damage than before

According to the Chamber, damage reports have generally doubled this year (as of July 16) compared to the previous year, which is largely due to the wet spring and heavy rainfall. As far as frost and hail damage is concerned, we have got off lightly so far.

Good year for fruit growers

According to Feitzlmayr, things have gone very well in fruit growing, for example with apricots, cherries and strawberries, which were spared from frost this year. In addition, there was a "fantastic vegetable harvest", which started very soon due to the high temperatures in spring. The area under oil pumpkin cultivation, which had declined in the previous year, increased again this year - by 15 percent to 1,500 hectares. The sugar beet cultivation area also increased significantly - by 17 percent to 9,500 hectares - which Feitzlmayr attributes to the high contribution margins, so it is lucrative.