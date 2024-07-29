Train your riding technique
Defying the storm
A sudden thunderstorm on the highway, and then: aquaplaning! Now you have to react correctly. "Slow down, avoid hasty maneuvers and brake if necessary," emphasizes Roland Frisch, chief instructor for cars at ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik. This maneuver can be tried out and perfected during dynamic training in five driving technique centers while driving through the center's own aquaplaning pool.
This allows you to train for emergencies in a safe environment. In addition to aquaplaning, the dynamic training also includes, for example, correct behavior in the event of suddenly appearing obstacles or emergency lane changes - at speeds of up to 80 km/h. The highlight is the handling course: here, all exercises are run through again and the techniques and maneuvers previously learned are applied one after the other. Modern assistance systems and how they work are also explained. Instructors are always on hand with advice and explanations.
Emergency braking in traffic jams
However, the gateway to the world of driving technique is the intensive car training course - the start of a completely new driving experience. It forms the basis for further training, dynamics and performance and increases driving safety. A sudden traffic jam, for example, is an underestimated danger. Quick action is then required - and sometimes even emergency braking. As these emergency situations are fortunately rare, even experienced drivers are not experts at dealing with them.
Such dangerous and emergency maneuvers are taught during intensive training. The highlight is the randomly controlled skid plate, on which the stabilization of the vehicle is practiced. Thanks to tips and feedback from the professional instructors, participants improve with every run, and there is also plenty of fun to be had.
Training at "high speed"
Those who have mastered the training courses at "normal speed" can optimize their driving expertise with performance training at the Saalfelden, Melk/Wachauring and Teesdorf centers.
Slalom courses, cornering techniques, aquaplaning, steering and vision techniques for emergency lane changes and cornering dynamics are trained. Professional "speed instructors" provide valuable tips. "An unbraked lane change at highway speed without beads of sweat on your forehead? Not an issue after completing performance training," says Frisch. This is the great advantage of driving technique training: "In contrast to a single attempt on the road, participants drive several runs under the guidance of trained instructors in a safe environment."
Riding technique training
As part of the current summer promotion, there is now double reason to celebrate. Anyone who completes one of the three ÖAMTC driving technique training courses by September 1, 2024 can take a second person with them to training free of charge. One pays and two train.
