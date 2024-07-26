“We do the whole thing for matches like this”

"Winning this match is an incredible feeling. The fans whipped us through and kept cheering us on - from start to finish. As our next task awaits us on Friday, we didn't want to celebrate too much, but we enjoyed soaking up the atmosphere for a few minutes. Because that doesn't happen to you every day - especially not in doubles," explains Mies, "we do the whole thing for games like this. These are moments that you never forget. We don't even have an atmosphere like this in Germany." At the end, he even brought his daughter onto the pitch and enjoyed the fan chants with her - see also the video.