Event of records
Magical festival in the old town of Klagenfurt
The town magistrates of Clagenfurth once again invite you to the traditional Old Town Magic and this year collect money for storm victims and cancer aid. The festival with the largest inner-city flea market even sets a new record for shows this year!
It's not just the ornaments and the town rumor that have a long tradition during carnival, but also the Altstadtzauber, to which the town magistrates of Clagenfurth are inviting visitors for the 28th time this year.
It officially kicks off on Thursday, August 8, with the traditional opening by Mayor Christian Scheider, including a beer tapping on Neuer Platz (from 6.30 pm). On the main days, Friday (9 August) and Saturday (10 August), the colorful program in the city center runs from 2 pm to midnight.
190 shows with many highlights
More than 50 musicians, artists, magicians and jugglers perform on the four main stages (Neuer Platz, Alter Platz, Heuplatz, Dr.-Arthur-Lemisch-Platz) and the cabaret stages (Wiener Gasse, Alter Platz Ost, Alter Platz Center, Alter Platz West, Landhaushof, Kramergasse, Nordsee, Neuer Platz). In total, the city magistrates organized 190 shows this year - a record in the era of the Old Town Magic!
The flea market around the cathedral square is open daily from 7 am to 4 pm. There are still free stalls in the Bahnhofstraße area.
Event for a good cause
"Last year, we raised an impressive 80,000 euros. This year, we want to use the donations to support the children's cancer charity and citizens in Innerkrems," say Burgrave Willi Noll and Sommeramtmann Stefan Lindner. All further information at: stadtrichter.at
