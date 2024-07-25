Wien Energie has 598 million euros on the high edge

Wien Energie points to relief measures

While the Vienna FPÖ sees "shamelessness in a class of its own" in the profits made while energy prices are "horrendous", Wien Energie emphasizes that the profits are hardly based on consumer payments, but rather on the "successful marketing of electricity from the power plants on the wholesale energy market". In addition, the money will flow back to the Viennese: This year, the company has spent 351 million euros on relief measures, and with current offers for gas and electricity prices, it is one of the cheapest providers.