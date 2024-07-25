Vorteilswelt
"No sweets"

Food supplements: 15 out of 23 overdosed

25.07.2024 09:03
25.07.2024 09:03

Many children like to eat pizza and chips and prefer to avoid vegetables, fruit and salad. This worries parents about the adequate supply of vitamins and nutrients. A test showed that 20 of the tested products contain more than four different vitamins and/or minerals.

Food supplements, which often look like jelly babies, appear to be a good alternative. The Association for Consumer Information (VKI) tested 23 products that are specially advertised for children. In 15 products, at least one of the vitamins or minerals contained was overdosed. 

"First of all: healthy children do not need dietary supplements," the experts emphasized on Thursday.

Overdoses rarely occur with water-soluble vitamins, as the excess is excreted via the urine.
Overdoses rarely occur with water-soluble vitamins, as the excess is excreted via the urine.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Hendrik Schmidt)

"In the best-case scenario, an excess intake of vitamins and minerals has no health benefits. In the worst case, an excessive intake of vitamins and minerals is harmful to health."

Overdoses can cause problems
Overdoses of water-soluble vitamins are rare, as the excess is excreted in the urine. However, excessive amounts can cause diarrhea, increase the risk of cancer or damage nerve cells. Overdoses can cause problems, and this also applies to certain minerals and trace elements.

Vitamins A, B, C, E and K often overdosed
A test showed that 20 of the products tested contained more than four different vitamins and/or minerals. "The result of our analysis is sobering", says the VKI: In 15 products, at least one of the vitamins or minerals contained is above the reference value. There were particularly noticeable exceedances for vitamins A, B (B6, niacin, thiamine, riboflavin, folic acid, pantothenic acid), C, E and K as well as the mineral zinc.

Keep supplements out of reach
Food supplements "are not sweets and they are no substitute for a healthy diet", is the conclusion of the consumer advocates. They are generally not intended for small children. "The preparations must be kept out of reach of children, especially as they can easily be mistaken for sweets."

