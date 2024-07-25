Food supplements: 15 out of 23 overdosed

Vitamins A, B, C, E and K often overdosed

A test showed that 20 of the products tested contained more than four different vitamins and/or minerals. "The result of our analysis is sobering", says the VKI: In 15 products, at least one of the vitamins or minerals contained is above the reference value. There were particularly noticeable exceedances for vitamins A, B (B6, niacin, thiamine, riboflavin, folic acid, pantothenic acid), C, E and K as well as the mineral zinc.