Karl Stoss re-elected as IOC member

Second term of office for Stoss

Bach has been an IOC member since 1991; the German was elected President in 2013 and re-elected in 2021 until 2025. Stoss is entering his second term of office; the 67-year-old from Vorarlberg has been a member of the committee since 2016. He is delighted with the re-election, the trust and the opportunity to "continue to personally advocate for Austrian Olympic issues", said the 67-year-old from Vorarlberg.