New generational violence: children hit parents!

For many young people, the best place to be is at home - or they simply cannot afford to live in their own four walls. According to EU statistics, 17.6 percent of Austrians between the ages of 25 and 34 still live in their parents' home. And as idyllic as this may sound in most cases, for more and more families this is the beginning of a martyrdom that often ends in a violence protection center or even in court.