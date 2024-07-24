Ella Emhoff
Possible “first stepdaughter” in the spotlight
Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, is once again in the public eye due to Harris' presidential chances. She is tattooed, creative, a little "geeky", sometimes topless and firm in her convictions.
The possible next "first stepdaughter" in the White House became known for her stylish outfit at the 2021 inauguration. It is eagerly awaited how she will show herself at a possible inauguration of her stepmother. She now has a contract with IMG Models and is attracting attention with her creative knitwear designs.
As an aspiring fashion designer and committed activist for social justice, she is an inspirational figure for many.
Sudden style icon
Her mother, Kerstin Emhoff, was married to Douglas Emhoff, who married Kamala Harris in 2014. This union has put her in the political and public spotlight. She and her brother Cole reportedly affectionately call their stepmother "Momala".
Ella first became widely known when she appeared at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in January 2021. Her eye-catching outfit - a bespoke Miu Miu coat with rhinestone embellishments - was highly praised by fashion critics and the media, turning her into a style icon overnight.
Contract with IMG Models
Ella Emhoff has a contract with the renowned modeling agency IMG Models and is therefore a colleague of Gisele Bündchen and Gigi Hadid.
In addition to modeling, Ella is also a talented fashion designer. She studied at the Parsons School of Design in New York and specializes in knitwear. Her creative and often unconventional designs have attracted attention in the fashion world.
