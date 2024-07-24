Kitzbühel in the ticker
Round of 16 at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel: The only remaining Austrian Lukas Neumayer will face the American Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (ATP ranking: 143). We will be reporting live - see ticker below.
The Olympic dress rehearsal for Sebastian Ofner failed at his home tournament in Kitzbühel, but he played with painkillers due to his ailing heels and was not in full possession of his strength. The Styrian, seeded number 5, lost the Austrian duel with the 21-year-old Lukas Neumayer from Salzburg 4:6, 6:4, 6:7(3) after 2:14 hours on Tuesday. For Neumayer, Günter Bresnik's protégé, it was his first win on the tour in his second ATP Tour appearance (after Kitz 2021).
The Salzburg native will now face Nicolas Moreno De Alboran from the USA, who, like himself, has a wild card, in the round of 16 today. "I didn't even know on Friday that I was going to play, then Alex (Antonitsch, ed.) called and said that I'd get a wild card. I knew it would be against Ofi in front of a full house, that was definitely my best experience so far," said a delighted Neumayer. It was only when top star Casper Ruud withdrew that he was able to get the "free ticket" for Kitz.
"I'm extremely happy. The Ofi gave me a bit of a gift in the tie-break and I won the first two points quite luckily, but I was looking from point to point."
"Train as hard as I can every day"
Reaching the last sixteen in Kitzbühel at the age of 21 is an important milestone for him. "I know that I can win against opponents like this and play at this level. I try to remain patient until I get even higher. I train as hard as I can every day and this win feels extremely good."
For Neumayer, another victory is not impossible because of his opponent. "He's not as big a name as Ofner, but he can also play pretty good tennis." However, he did celebrate a two-set victory over the US American (ATP 143rd) in the final of a 25,000-dollar tournament in Madrid in their only duel to date in 2022.
