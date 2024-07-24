The Salzburg native will now face Nicolas Moreno De Alboran from the USA, who, like himself, has a wild card, in the round of 16 today. "I didn't even know on Friday that I was going to play, then Alex (Antonitsch, ed.) called and said that I'd get a wild card. I knew it would be against Ofi in front of a full house, that was definitely my best experience so far," said a delighted Neumayer. It was only when top star Casper Ruud withdrew that he was able to get the "free ticket" for Kitz.