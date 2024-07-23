Automotive supplier cuts costs: 250 jobs lost

"Short-time working is out of the question"

"In recent years, we have been able to secure numerous orders that should lead to full capacity utilization in production. In addition, many investments were made to ensure HAI's long-term success. However, due to the economic situation in Europe, orders are currently not being called up at all or only partially by our customers and we have to meet the lower demand," says van Gils. It was not possible to apply for short-time working: "According to the current Austrian regulations, short-time working is out of the question for us."