Kuleba in China

Beijing wants to end bloodshed in Ukraine

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 16:30

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is traveling to China on Tuesday. The visit is to focus on finally putting an end to the terrible war in the country invaded by Russia.

"The main topic of the talks will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and the possible role of China in achieving a sustainable and just peace," the ministry in Kiev said on Monday. The visit is expected to last until Thursday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting and explained that the initiative for the meeting had come from Beijing.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (Bild: AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI)
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
(Bild: AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI)

Beijing wants to mediate neutrally
China, which maintains a close political and economic partnership with Russia, is presenting itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine war. However, Kiev's Western allies accuse Beijing of not having condemned the Russian war of aggression and of continuing to supply Russia with goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

The Kremlin commented cautiously on the announcement from Kiev. "For us, our relations with China are the main thing," emphasized Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He emphasized the strategic partnership between the two states.

Xi wants direct peace negotiations
Two weeks ago, during a visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for direct peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow and for the international community to work towards a ceasefire. China did not take part in the Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland.

Viktor Orbán and Xi Jinping (Bild: APA/AFP/Pool/Andrea Verdelli)
Viktor Orbán and Xi Jinping
(Bild: APA/AFP/Pool/Andrea Verdelli)

China had already published a twelve-point plan to end the war in Ukraine in February 2023. However, Western states had criticized the paper for allowing Russia to retain control over large parts of the Ukrainian territory it occupies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

