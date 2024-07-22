Kuleba in China
Beijing wants to end bloodshed in Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is traveling to China on Tuesday. The visit is to focus on finally putting an end to the terrible war in the country invaded by Russia.
"The main topic of the talks will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and the possible role of China in achieving a sustainable and just peace," the ministry in Kiev said on Monday. The visit is expected to last until Thursday.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting and explained that the initiative for the meeting had come from Beijing.
Beijing wants to mediate neutrally
China, which maintains a close political and economic partnership with Russia, is presenting itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine war. However, Kiev's Western allies accuse Beijing of not having condemned the Russian war of aggression and of continuing to supply Russia with goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.
The Kremlin commented cautiously on the announcement from Kiev. "For us, our relations with China are the main thing," emphasized Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He emphasized the strategic partnership between the two states.
Xi wants direct peace negotiations
Two weeks ago, during a visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for direct peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow and for the international community to work towards a ceasefire. China did not take part in the Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland.
China had already published a twelve-point plan to end the war in Ukraine in February 2023. However, Western states had criticized the paper for allowing Russia to retain control over large parts of the Ukrainian territory it occupies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.